ISLAMABAD-How time flies! Already been two years since Junaid Jamshed passed away in a tragic air crash. My first memory of JJ goes back as 8 years old when ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ would be played every night before 9 pm ‘Khabarnama’ on PTV. I loved that sound and song writing. It was something I could relate to instantly. I fell in love with that soulful voice. When I was in 5th grade, I performed for the first time on stage in a school farewell function and the song was ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’. This association only grew with time. Kids from 90’s were used to wait eagerly for ‘Music Channel Charts’ every week. Vital Signs’ new album release used to be gossiped about all my school and college life.

Be it his tunes sung with Vital Signs; Aitebar, Mera Dil Nahi Available, Yeh Shaam, Do Pal Ka Jeevan, Gorey Rang Ka Zamana, Sanwli Saloni, Hum Hain Pakistani, Maula, Tum Dur Thay; from his solo career Na Tu Ayegi, Tu Hai Kahaan, Us Rah Par, Tumhara Aur Mera Naam; whatever he sang has become a cult classic in history of Pakistan pop music.

Pakistan was badly affected by drought of 2000 and low rains had worsened the situation. Government organised a drought relief concert for fund raising. It also brought me my breakthrough performance as a singer at PBC, Islamabad. Never in the wildest of my imaginings I had thought my first public performance as a professional singer will come as an opening act for my idol Junaid Jamshed. The event was organised outdoor and as soon as I sang couple of songs, it started pouring down heavily and the show was shifted inside the building’s large hall.

Backstage I saw Junaid for the first time in real life. He had an incredible personality. I went forward to him and before I could say anything, he said ‘Arrey bhai barrey Taan Sen ho.. tumharey gaatey hi baarish ho gayee’.

It helped me calming my nerves and got myself into extended conversation with JJ discussing music, cricket and Islamabad. He had no arrogance whatsoever though he was Pakistan’s biggest star back in that era. He signed many autographs with a smile for his fans, especially young girls who made long queues to have a glimpse of him up close.

Whatever he touched turned into gold. Junaid came up with his brand ‘J.’ and we all preferred to wear the ‘kurtas’ from his brand. According to him, his idea was to make Pakistanis’ look glamorous in a ‘shalwar kameez’. At the moment, its Pakistan’s leading fashion brand having franchises abroad as well.

And then, Junaid stopped doing music and concerts. His life transformed. His old associates Shoaib Mansoor and Rohail Hayat distanced from him. He found a new mentor in Maulana Tariq Jamil. Junaid started reading more about Islam. After some time, he started releasing Nasheed albums. It was a best seller. Majority of his fans believed all this rich and deep sound came straight from a clean heart. He had fierce critics too. He would tour the world for ‘tableegh’ telling them his life stories and asking them to understand Islam more. Junaid was listed by The Muslim 500 as one of the World’s Most Influential Muslims for his involvement in charity work.

I came across Junaid a couple of more times here and there. The last time I spoke to him was a few months before he passed away. It was half an hour live radio interview in my show where J.J spoke his heart out. He talked about Vital Signs days. He sang too. ‘Kya hua agar... Zindagi zara ulajh si gai… Chalo to sahi… Raasta koi mil hi jayega... Aitebar bhi aa hi jayega’.

The writer is a performing artist, motivational speaker and social activist.