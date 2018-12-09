Share:

PESHAWAR - Charsadda entered into the final after defeating Haripur in the first semi-final of the ongoing Afghan Refugees Cricket League being played under the aegis of Afghan Commissionerate and UNHCR here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Haripur after winning the toss, elected to bat first and set up 144 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Shafique made 35 runs, Salahuddin made 19 runs and Shakir remained unbeaten on 28. M Nabi grabbed three wickets, Saleem got one wicket. In reply, Charsadda chased the target in 17.3 overs for the loss of six wickets. Kamran struck an elegant knock of 57 runs including six boundaries, Khan Malook made 19 runs. Fahim grabbed three wickets and Kamran took two wickets.–APP