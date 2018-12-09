Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took cognizance of non-availability of pure drinking water in Bolan, Balochistan.

Taking suo motu notice, the chief justice also issued notice to advocate general Balochistan, chief secretary, secretary health, secretary public health engineering, deputy commissioner Bolan.

The case has been fixed for hearing on December 14, 2018.

The notice is taken on a video viral on social media and a programme telecast by a private TV channel showing that people and animals of the area were drinking contaminated, polluted and unhygienic stagnant water from the same pond outside the Bhagnari Area of Bolan.

The officials who are issued notices are directed to appear before the bench on date of hearing at Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court’s spokesperson office also clarified that there is no social media account of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been directed to block the accounts with the name of chief justice.

The FIA and PTA are also directed to take legal course of action against holders of these fake accounts.

“Reference a fake twitter account with the name of Mian Saqib Nisar, the Chief Justice of Pakistan is being run on social media.”

“It is, therefore, clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan is neither using any twitter account, or page, nor any other ID on any other social networking websites.”

Moreover, concerned quarters i.e. FIA and PTA have also been asked to block such names and IDs, pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.

CJP deposits Rs300,000

in dam fund

APP adds: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has deposited Rs300,000 in Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund. The CJP had made this announcement in different Special Transmissions of Geo TV and Aaj TV, said a press release