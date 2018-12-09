Share:

I am writing this piece of letter to talk about a great platform that has established specially for youth. Its vision is to reduce unemployment and drive economic growth in Pakistan by increasing inflow of foreign currency. This platform has been launched by Former vice Chancellor of ITU, Dr. Umar Saif. His services for Pakistan are impeccable. He has also built PITB and bring a great innovations in the field of IT. This great step has been taken by the PMLN Government which is very effective for youth.

E- Rozgaar is a platform through which youth can take part in diverse course tracks include technical, non-technical and creative designing. The main aim is to get acquainted of youth with freelancing and to foster the passion of earning through the internet and to enhance their digital literacy. Punjab Government had established e-rozgaar centers in 36 districts of Punjab. This wise movement by the Chief Minister will expedite the freelancing skills of around 10,000 people in a year which will eventually help them to earn an honorable living. This program is not just a training program but a revolution that will help generate employment and prepare Pakistan to run in the race of future of work around the world. Through this platform, many people had started to earn by learning these course tracks.

But PTI government removed Dr. Umar Saif from his position this is one of the bad decision taken by government. As Information technology can’t run without Dr. Umar Saif as he is a precious gem for Pakistan.

TAUQEER TARIQ,

Lahore, November 23.