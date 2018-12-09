Share:

Shahzad Ahmad

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Anwaarul Haq on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the new 10-storeyed administration block on LHC premises.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief justice said that the present LHC building was constructed for four judges only but now the number of LHC judges was 60. He said that the cases lying pending with the Lahore High Court were discussed but its poor infrastructure was not talked about anywhere. The project of new administration block was approved due to the efforts made by former chief justice Mansoor Ali Shah, he said. He added the new building would be constructed as per international standards. He said that a new era had started after the approval of the new project. He hoped that after completion the project would facilitate all the stakeholders such as judges, officials, lawyers and litigants.

The new administration block would be constructed after demolishing the Oath-Commissioner’s Shed and other offices. The project is planned to be completed at a cost of Rs826 million. The Buildings Department of Punjab government and the LHC will jointly execute the project

At present there is acute shortage of rooms/offices for the officials of Lahore High Court. There is also no space for the construction of new building in the premises of this Court. Therefore, a new administration block has been planned to be constructed at the site of existing Oath Commissioners’ Shed, Munshi Khana and SDO’s Office.

Under the plan, the existing buildings of Oath Commissioners’ Shed, Munshi Khana and SDO’s Office will be demolished and administration block will be constructed to accommodate the court staff. Thereafter, planning will be made for the construction of 40 court rooms for the LHC judges at the site of existing administration block.