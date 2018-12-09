Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi declared Saturday that Pakistan would arbitrate for peace in Afghanistan, saying he would visit Afghanistan in next 15 days and hold meetings with all stakeholders.

Addressing a public gathering here in Makhdoom Rasheed area, he added that US President Trump’s policy on South Asia was no more a secret.

He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a straightforward reply to US President Trump as a result of which those, who used to ask Pakistan to do more, are now requesting us to help them.” Qureshi said that visit of American envoy for peace to Pakistan was very important. “We want peace in the region and good relations with the USA,” he added.

He said that he will invite all political parties to join him to celebrate Kashmir Day in London instead of Islamabad to wake up world’s sleeping conscience. He added that entire nation and political parties stood united on Kashmir issue. He pointed out that India continuously violated human rights in Kashmir and shed the blood of innocent Kashmiris. He said his government raised strong voice for Kashmir after coming into power and India accepted Pakistan’s viewpoint for the first time after 1973. “Earlier, India used to declare it Pakistan’s propaganda,” he added.

He said that his government raised the issue of blasphemous sketches on international level and European countries endorsed Pakistan’s stance. “We made it clear to them that freedom of speech does not permit anyone to hurt others,” he added. Qureshi said that Pakistan permitted Sikhs to enter the country by opening Kartarpura border. He said that the border was opened for the sake of peace and as a result of this decision Sikhs raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Amritsar. He said that the decision won the hearts of Sikhs across the world.

He pointed out that the reason behind farmers’ crisis was not current government’s 90 days rather it happened because of poor policies of former governments during last 30 years. He asserted that the rulers of Punjab especially introduced anti-farmer policies which not only ruined agriculture but also crushed the farmers. He said the government offered a number of facilities to the farmers like subsidy on tube-well connections. He pointed out that government permitted export of one million ton sugar to enable sugar mills to start crushing season. He declared that government would offer subsidy on sugar export.

He said that when he visited Afghanistan, it was facing femine. “We talked to the government and sent wheat to Afghanistan,” he added.

He said that the shortage of water in the country was not because of 100 days rather it was because of old negligence. “We’re working even today to raise funds for the dam. This effort is meant to cut down water shortage,” he added.

He said that the accountability process was moving forward in the country and those standing in the dock were trembling. He said that two ministers of the current government faced allegations and both of them resigned, saying they would return after getting clean chit. Qureshi said he had been minister in different governments but it was the first government which asked its ministers to present their performance report. He said he was satisfied with the performance of foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, he said that the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding mid-term election was misreported. “No mid-term election will take place and the government will complete its term,” he claimed. He said the nation trusted PTI and it would come up to the expectations of the people.

The minister said that no one could deny South Punjab province, adding that it was part of PTI’s manifesto. He said that all the three divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were equally important but Multan was the most important town of South Punjab. He said that the government was making efforts to develop consensus on South Punjab province. He said that SAARC was an important forum of this region and India should attend the conference. Qureshi said that the information minister played a good role, adding that he was oblivious of Sheikh Rasheed claim. He said that it was utmost desire of the prime minister to bring looted national wealth back to Pakistan. “We’re doing legislation for this purpose,” he added.