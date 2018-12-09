Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 34 doctors and 23 lab technicians on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). The trained medics belonged to the districts of Gujranwala and Gujrat. The doctors comprised 17 each dental surgeons and pathologists, and are practising in different parts of both the districts in their respective fields. They were imparted training on their respective MSDS in separate sessions and batches. Additional Director (Trainings) PHC Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Basharat Javed were the trainers.