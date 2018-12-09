Share:

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday held a meeting with Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri at latter’s residence in Model Town. According to a statement issued from PAT head office, both the leaders discussed political situation prevailing and by-poll in PP-168 Lahore. Tareen, on occasion, also reiterated his party’s stance on Model Town incident, saying the PTI had always supported the PAT’s movement for seeking justice for the families of Model Town victims and it now also fully supported the cause. Qadri thanked Tareen for visit and moral support.