ISLAMABAD - Top seeds Cheong-Eui Kim/Rio Noguchi lifted the Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament-2018 doubles title after defeating Darko Jandric/Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev in the final played here at Senator DIalawar Abbas PTF Complex on Saturday.

While former Pakistan number one ladies player, Sarah Mehboob Khan stunned top seed Sara Mansoor in the ladies singles final played on Saturday.

In the men’s doubles final top seeds Cheong-Eui Kim/Rio Noguchi won the first set 6-2 by breaking second and 4th serves of the opponents and they took the second set 6-4 by breaking 10th serve.

The men’s singles final will be played between Rio Noguchi (Japan) and Cheong-Eui Kim (Korea) at 02:00pm today.

In the ladies singles final, old rivals Sarah Mahboob was up against Sara Mansoor. It was battle royal on the cards as both fought their hearts out and battled for three sets before Sarah managed to land the title. Sarah lost first set 2-6, before winning second set 6-3 and third set 6-2.

In the boys’ U-18 singles semi-final, Saqib Hayat beat Nauman Aftab 6-0 and 7-6(8), Muhammad Shoaib beat Ahmed Kamil 4-6,6-3,7-5. In boys’ singles U-14 semi-finals, Sami Zeb beat Abdul Hanan Khan 7-6(4) and 6-0; Uzair Khan beat M Huzaifa Khan 6-3 and 6-3.

Meanwhile, Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Men’s Pro-Circuit Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament-2018 qualifying round also started on Saturday with 15 matches played in the men’s singles category.

Barkat Khan beat Adnan Rasheed Khan 6-1,6-0; Zaid Mujahid (PAK) beat Pooyan Shateri (IRI)6-0,6-0; Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev (UZB) beat Igor Banicevic (SRB): 6-2,7-6(4); Muhammad Shoiab beat Viacheslav Glebov(RUS) 6-3,7-6(5); Ahmed Kamil beat Mohammad Abdullah (QAT)6-2,6-4; M Nauman Aftab beat Asad Mehmood Khan 6-2,6-1; Abdaal Haider beat Syed Zohair Raza 6-2,6-1; Amal Sultanbekov(UZB) beat Syed Ameer Hosain (USA)6-0, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil beat Abdul Ahmed(GBR)6-2 6-4; Fahad Mehmood Khan beat Talha Sabir 6-3 6-4; Fichtel Filip (GER) beat Asad Kabir (AFG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3;Wozniak Michel (POL) beat Fariduni Bakhodur (TJK) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmed Asjad Qureshi beat Malik Abdul Rehman 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Kent Tagashira (JPN) beat Waqas Malik (CAN)7-6(5),6-2; Hayat Saqib beat Joe Cooper 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.