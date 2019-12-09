Share:

ISLAMABAD - The medical board constituted to examine Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, has conducted his MRI test here at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to PIMS’s spokesperson, the board, headed by Dr Mazhar Badshah, carried out medical checkup of the former president and MRI test was done too.

It may be noted here that the board was formed on the directives of the Islamabad High Court, as the court had sought his medical report on December 11. Former president is already suffering from heart problem, sugar and other diseases.

The PPP leader, who was arrested in June this year for his alleged role in a multi-billion rupees money laundering case, had moved the court on Dec 3 over a month after the former premier Nawaz Sharif was given a similar relief.

Zardari had nominated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Islamabad Accountability Court-II in the petition as respondents.

The petition says that Zardari has been suffering from multiple diseases—like diabetes, cervical lumbar and spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception.

It is also mentioned in the petition that Zardari is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

The petitioner, while claiming that he is being victimized due to political reasons, said he had been implicated in false and fabricated cases. The petitioner had requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail on medical grounds in Park Lane reference, which is connected with the money laundering case.