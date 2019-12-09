Share:

LAHORE - Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should do public politics and learn from people-friendly projects of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that corrupt politicians had caused a huge damage to the Sindh province, adding that the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had been run by incompetent politicians for the last 10 years. He said that immature politicians were doing more damage to Sindh.

In Tharparkar, despite the PPP ruling Sindh for 13 years, hundreds of children are dying with misery, he said. “If this state of governance persists, he said, the Sindh would soon get out of PPP’s grip. In reply to criticism of Maryam Auranzeb, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said, “The Orange Line project was not completed within the stipulated period despite passage of deadlines and the allocated budget for the project had exceeded the limit.”

He said the former rulers looted billions of rupees of the masses in the name of mega projects. He said, “If Maryam Auranzeb cares for the nation, she should ask the fleeing leadership of the PML-N to return from London”.