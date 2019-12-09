Share:

In the world of entrepreneurship and marketing, founder and chairman of English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM), Khawar Masood Butt , didn’t just follow trends, he established his own benchmark. For this reason, he has recently been honored with the ‘Leadership Award’ by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) at AdAsia 2019.

The accolade was bestowed to honor his significant contributions to the marketing and advertising industry over the past few decades as well as his remarkable efforts in making EBM a success story for future generations.

On receiving this honor, Mr. Butt expressed his gratitude towards the AFAA by stating,

“The development of marketing and advertising professions has gained great momentum across the world, while the rapid evolution and deployment of technologies have also transformed communications in Pakistan. Amid all these changes, EBM remains committed towards staying at the forefront of innovation and progress in Pakistan and keeping the country at par with global standards of performance and quality. This is why we continue to invest our resources in the best people and ideas as not only do they help us attain the highest level of innovation but also help us make a positive difference within society."

Mr. Khawar Masood Butt is seen as the force behind EBM’s growth to become one of the fastest-growing food companies in the country as well as the ultimate biscuit industry leader in Pakistan. He is credited with creating Peek Freans’ iconic mascot, the Pied Piper, a symbol that is now recognized nationwide. What made Mr. Butt stand out from the rest was that, apart from being an accomplished businessman, he made an effort to bring about positive change in other aspects of both society and business as well. This was because he understood that advertising's enormous power could be put to use for cause-marketing (this was before cause-marketing even became a buzz word).

Mr. Butt built businesses, illuminated careers, championed social causes, established forums like Food Safety, HRM, Best Practices Day, Consumer Rights; donated generously to institutions working for the development of health, education, and sports; all the while giving added meaning to his significant contributions and impact that have positively shifted the country's social and cultural narrative. While many amongst us see him as the man who spearheaded the manufacturing of biscuits, for a great many others, he is seen as a legend in marketing.

Known for his attention to detail and extreme passion for his work, Mr. Butt has occupied the position of one of Pakistan's leading professional icons within the Private Sector, not to mention, one of this country’s most inspirational entrepreneurs. With a career spanning over several decades, he continues to inspire and enable others to accomplish, achieve and reach for greater heights.

AdAsia is known as Asia’s largest and most prestigious advertising congress and has been organized twice a year since 1958 by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). Over the years, Mr. Khawar Masood Butt has played an important role in supporting AdAsia, even paving the way for its very first conference in Pakistan way back in 1989.

With his decades of hard work, governance, and working towards his mission with unparalleled passion; there was indeed no one more deserving of this honor.