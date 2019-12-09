Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday asked the government to make a final decision about removing the name of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) within the next seven days.

A two-member bench of the high court, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, presided over the hearing today into a petition filed by Maryam, who is the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, to remove her name from the ECL so she can visit her ailing father in London.

Maryam Nawaz was placed on the ECL in August 2018. Before obtaining bail last month, Maryam had been in custody following an investigation into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption scandal. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Maryam on August 8.

In September, Maryam was remanded into judicial custody. On November 4, the LHC granted her bail. Last week, NAB had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the LHC decision. During proceedings in the court today, the counsel for Maryam urged the court to grant her relief.

In her petition for bail, Maryam had stated that she wished to go abroad for six weeks, expressing concern over the deteriorating health of her father, who is currently in London for medical treatment.

She also challenged the legality of her name being placed on the no-fly list by claiming that her arguments in the case were not properly heard, and asked the court to remove her name from the ECL.

Maryam was placed on the ECL last year, along with her father Nawaz Sharif, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference. Maryam has claimed that her previous track record should grant her some relief.

Last year, Maryam returned from the British capital where she was looking after her ailing mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, to face trial in the corruption references filed against her in Pakistani courts.

After her mother passed away, Maryam started looking after her father, and the former PM is much dependent on her, the petition filed before the LHC argued, asking the court to provide relief to the family.

Maryam has sought a one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure. Another petition has been filed seeking release of her passport which is currently confiscated by the high court.