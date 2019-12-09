Share:

KARACHI - Police will record today statement of 20-year-old law student Dua Mangi who returned home Friday night a week after she was kidnapped in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA). Police officials say Dua will be quizzed about the place where her captors detained her and whether or not ransom was paid by her family to secure her safe release.

They said the police along with other law enforcement agencies have been tracing the kidnappers with the help of latest technology as they have been acting sneakily to evade their arrest. The police officials said Dua Mangi’s family didn’t keep them abreast of necessary information in a timely manner.

Ms Mangi had reached home Friday night. Her family members declined to disclose details about how she got back home.

Her maternal uncle Wasim Mangi confirmed his niece returned home Friday night, adding she is fine.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last Saturday. The Kidnappers had also shot and injured her friend Haris Fatah when he put up resistance in the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station.