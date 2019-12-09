Share:

SARGODHA - The PML-N district chapter leaders staged a protest against the skyrocketing price hike in front of Press Club here.

PML-N District President Ch Shahnawaz Ranjha and MPA Dr Liaquat Ali Khan led the protest. The participants were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans against the current rulers, blaming their poor policies for the prevailing dearness. Speakers said that all policies of government proved unsuccessful which created price hike and inflation in the country. They said that the common man and poor strata of the society are suffering multifarious problems because of soaring prices. PML-N MNA from city Ch Hamid Hameed and other local leaders didn’t attend the protest called by party central leadership.