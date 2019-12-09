Share:

MIANWALI/ TALAGANG - Six members of a same family, including three women, drowned and another was rescued when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal here on Sunday.

According to rescue and police sources, the seven members’ family were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into Lower Branch Canal Piplaan.

One of them was rescued alive while a search operation is underway to trace the drowned people, who included three women, two children and a man. The family was taking an ailing member back home from the THQ Hospital Piplaan when the car driver tried to overtake another vehicle and fell into the canal due to speeding.

The drowned people have been identified as Abdul Rauf, Shakeela, Tanzila, Dilshad, Abu Bakar, and Eman.

The ill-fated family was returning home from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Piplaan when the accident took place.

In Talagang, four persons died and 10 others sustained critical injuries on Sunday when a van carrying passengers rammed into a trolley here on Chakwal Road.

Following the accident, rescuers and policemen rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and dead persons to hospital.

The police told the media that a stern action would be taken against culprits after investigation into the incident.