Share:

LAHORE - Day Two of the three-day bridal extravaganza saw renowned designers as well as retail brands presenting glitzy statement bridal trousseau. Style Quotient was high with star like Ali Zafar, Mawra Hocane, Ayeza Khan, Juggun Kazim, Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan walking the ramp for their favourite designers.

Day Two of the ongoing three-day HUM Bridal Couture Week showcased bridal and trousseau collections by powerhouse Maria B, Humayun Alamgir, Aisha Farid, Kausar Sajid, Shakeel, Emraan Rajput, Sheeba Kapadia, Chinyere, RiciMelion and Sadaf Amir.

The ten designers showcased the best of their bridals collections and each outfit that paraded the ramp was a sight for sore eyes and left the audience wanting more.

Here are the glimpses from Day2 BCW:

HumayunAlamgir

Humayun Alamgir scored a touchdown with his menswear collection which appeared both classy and comfortable. His collection ‘Nawabzada’ featured classic sherwani’s, prince coats and turbans for men. Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali walked the ramp as a showstopper..

Maria B

Maria B unveiled a feminine dreamy collection celebrating ingenious orthodox handcraft in couture style. Her pieces redefined elegance with subtle flamboyance in a pastel and sparkling rouge color palette and intricate blossomy floral designs. Her collection titled ‘The Lady of Amritsar’ was a tribute to the finest pieces of art she have been inspired by over the years.

Sadaf Amir

Embellished by Sadaf Amir Collection titled ‘Bhag e Baharan’ was inspired by all the colours of life, beauty and elegance. The theme portrayed colours of flowers for all seasons. The idea was to transform the ramp into a garden. The collection featured graceful wedding dresses crafted with breathtaking detail, traditional craftsmanship with unique embellishments and modern silhouettes. Gorgeous actress Mawra Hocane was the showstopper.

Chinyere

Chinyere collection titled ‘Ishq Nachaye Gali Gali’ represented class, sophistication and signified traditional ideals with modern execution. The collection had a blend of palette of subtle colors and finest fabric. Fine tailored Sherwani’s were the main highlight of the collection.

Aisha Farid

Dainty details, soft feminine colours and the perfect blend of traditional craft and modern sensibility were the hallmarks of Aisha Farid’s collection. With intricately embroidered patterns on rich fabrics and detailed beading, this collection of beautiful fusion embodies the modern-day bride.

Emraan Rajput

Emraan Rajput’s collection was a breath of fresh air as it steered away from boring menswear and brought fun to the ramp with colourful classic men’s suiting and fine tailored Sherwani’s on the ramp. The collection was created with tropical fabrics such as rich raw silk, Shalima showcase consisted of black and festive colour palette designed in accordance to men’s silhouettes. Super Star Ali Zafar graced the ramp as a showstopper wearing black Sherwani.

Rici Melion

Rici Melion collection ‘Zyanya’ was inspired by the Turkish region. With a wide range and countless designs, the sherwanis sewn in threads of sophistication and embroidered with the glory of incomparable workmanship the collection was worth watching. The menswear range included trend-setting pieces with sleek cuts, basic color shades, and classic styles.