ATTOCK- One person died of coronavirus in Attock while eight more patients tested positive of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Jawad Elahi while giving the details said that a suspected patient whose report was yet to be received identified as 60 years old Abdul Rehman, a resident of Attock, has died in isolation ward of District Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday.

He said that the safe burial of the suspected patient was carried out under COVID-19 SoP. While giving details about the newly detected patients, he said that among these new cases, as many as six belong to Attock city while one each to Hazro and Hassanabdal.

He said that among the newly detected patients, one male doctor is also infected in Hassanabdal. He further said that the number of active patients in the district surged to 104 out of which 98 are home isolated while six others are hospitalised. He said that among these patients, one is critical while five others are stable.

Dr Jawad informed that so far 725 positive patients have recovered in the district. Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 19,486 while screening of as many as 23,053 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 343 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 18,408 have been tested negative so far.