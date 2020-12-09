Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 will be inaugurated today (Wednesday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. Players from across all Punjab will be seen in action to win the certificates and trophies in different age categories including boys u-16 singles and doubles, boys u–14, boys/girls u–12 singles and doubles, boys/girls u-10, boys/girls u-8 and boys/girls u–6. Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, will inaugurate the event at 3:00 pm.