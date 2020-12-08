Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as seven patients died of novel coronavirus in different hospitals of the city here on Tuesday, informed district government spokesperson.

Similarly, some 122 more coronavirus positive patients have been brought to hospitals from various parts of district for medical treatment, she said.

According to her, the COVID-19 took seven more lives in the city. She said the dead bodies of the deceased have been handed over to rescuers for burial as per SOPs of the government.

She informed that a total of 122 new coronavirus patients were detected in the district who all have been brought to hospitals for cure. “At present, Holy Family Hospital doctors are treating 29 coronavirus positive patents and 25 are admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital while three are under treatment in Hearts International Hospital,” she said.

She added a total of 29 patients are under treatment in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology whereas eight patients are admitted in Red Crescent Corona Hospital. She said one patient is under treatment in Begum Akhter Memorial Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq advised the public to follow SOPs announced by the government to avoid spread of coronavirus.