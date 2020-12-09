Share:

LAHORE - The Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2020 (G-1) will commence from December 14 at the Islamabad Tennis Complex. The main draw of the championships will start from December 14 and the men singles final will be played on December 19, said PTF spokesman here on Tuesday. The event will be contested in 12 categories including men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles, u-18 boys singles, u-14 boys singles, U-14 girl singles, u-12 singles (boys/girls mix), u-10 singles (boys/girls mix), seniors doubles 45 plus, seniors doubles 60 plus, special children (intellectually challenged) and media singles. Adel Borghei from Iran would be supervising the event while Shezad Alvi will act as referee. This year’s event was sponsored by Sindh Sports Board (Government of Sindh). Islamabad Tennis Complex was grateful to Senator Taj Haider for his kind efforts and support over the years.