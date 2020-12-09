Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Tuesday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Chairman Senate, during the meeting, remarked that exemplary friendship between China and Pakistan would set a new dimension of the region with regard to its social and economic development. “Pakistan is proud of its ever-lasting friendship with China,” he added.

Sanjrani said that parliamentary diplomacy would play an effective role in strengthen bilateral relations. He urged the need to strength institutional relationship between the two countries. He also said that economic partnership would strengthen with the people-to-people contacts. “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project reflects the joint vision of regional development and it would bring prosperity in the area.”

The Chinese ambassador said that Pakistan was an important country for China and both have struggled together to attain regional development and prosperity. The region would become a hub of international trade due to CPEC and the vision of development and prosperity of both countries, he added.