LAHORE-The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned businessman and trade & industry leader Siraj Kassam Teli, who passed away on Tuesday.

He said that the management has decided that all the offices of the FPCCI, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Pishawar will remain shut to observe the condolence of this great business leader of the country.

In a condolence message, FPCCI President and Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, BMP senior leader senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Nasir Hayat Maggun, Sultan Chawla, Kh Shahzeb Akram, Zakaria Usman, Usman Ghani and Sheikh Aslam conveyed their heartfelt sorrow over the sudden death of KCCI former president and ex-chief of Karachi Stock Exchange and prayed for the departed soul. “May Allah Almighty bless the bereaved family with the power to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,” they said.

In the condolence message, the BMP leadership paid tributes to late Siraj Kassam Teli for his valuable services for the business community of the country. They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul in eternal peace and let the family bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar said that late Siraj Kassam Teli always struggled for the respect of traders’ community and highlighted his image through various bold steps for the great cause of the trade and industry.

Late Siraj Teli was also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government for his services in the economy and financial sector. “For the last more than 20 years, we were mutually working for the national development and prosperity through the platform of Lahore Chamber and KCCI. We both took up the issue of our community before the government and Mr. Siraj Teli always provided support to the FPCCI with full strength, Anjum Nisar observed.

The BMP chairman recognized that late Siraj Teli was a stalwart, possessing vast knowledge of finance and economy and always forcefully advocated, lobbied and promoted industrialization in the country. “The FPCCI acknowledges that late Mr. Teli was a visionary person and a leader of the whole business community across Pakistan,” he added and said this is a loss for the whole of Pakistan and we are in a state of shock. He said that he was known for his blunt remarks whether it was about law and order or any other business related issues, Mr. Teli never hesiated from speaking the truth.

His demise has created a wide gap in the leadership of the business community, as he always spoke the truth without considering the consequences,” Mian Anjum said. Siraj Teli was a good personality who had left behind various success stories and his achievements would be remembered forever.