India is reportedly planning a false flag operation against Pakistan in order to divert international attention from the massive farmers protest across India and, New Delhi’s oppression in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistani armed forces have been put on high alert on borders as New Delhi is seeking to sabotage the regional peace by resorting to surgical strike or unprovoked border action.

The Indian aggressive designs have been unveiled at a time when Indian Army Chief General Nirvanne is on a 6 day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).