PESHAWAR - A meeting of the provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar on Tuesday. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting. The forum was apprised about review of COVID 19 situation in KP and actions being taken to implement coronavirus SOPs. The forum was also informed about current capacity of hospitals for COVID patients and measures being taken to enhance further. Steps for implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in light of NCOC directions were also discussed in detail. CM KP Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province.