LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industries. In a meeting with senior managers of SNGPL Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Syed Jawad Naseem, LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production. He said that unavailability of gas or low pressure would result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments. He said that low gas pressure is like non provision of gas as it fails to run heavy industrial machinery. It hurts industry badly therefore the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel moving. He said that at a time when country is struggling to boost its exports, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role.