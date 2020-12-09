Share:

MULTAN - Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench on Tuesday deferred PPP leader Abdul Qadir Gilani’s election petition against PTI MNA Ahmed Daher till December 14.

LHC Judge Asim Hafeez, after hearing the arguments from petitioner lawyer Ali Siddiqi, fixed Dec 14 for next hearing.

He pleaded in the case that election was rigged in 2018 and the candidates were not given farm 45. He alleged in the petition that his rival Ahmed Daher did not declared his complete assets too. After hearing of the case, Abdul Qadir Gilani told media that he had firm belief in courts, adding that he hoped that the case would be decided soon.

MC team seals twomarriage halls

In a crackdown against illegal structures and wall chalking, the Metropolitan Corporation Multan (MCM) on Tuesday sealed two halls and issued notices to eleven others on building illegal structures while encroaching upon state land.

Fine worth Rs 56,000 was also imposed on violators during campaign against encroachers, officials said in a performance review meeting chaired by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The commissioner ordered stringent action against elements involved in wall chalking, saying that violators were diminishing the city’s beauty for their business advertisements.

He also ordered to speed up operation against encroachment observing that while the operation was in progress on a daily basis, its impact on city was hardly visible.

He said that street lights be made functional in all union councils to curb crime rate and sought report from the committee assigned with the task. He also sought detail of MCM official residences and vehicles.

Six shops sealed forviolating SOPs

District administration sealed six shops on violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, special price magistrate Nauman Aabid visited MDA chowk , Surij Miani and Gulgasht market. He sealed three chicken sales shops and three garments shops.

The shop owners were found ignoring SOPs. According to official sources, the district administration would not tolerate shopkeepers on violation of SOPs and the campaign would continue further.