LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned additional secretary Health for December 9 on an application seeking directions for restraining political parties from all types of gathering in the wake of second wave of Coronavirus. Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, in a pending case. Earlier, a law officer on behalf of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department filed a reply before the court, wherein it was stated that the mass gatherings could increase the transmission of Coronavirus and the department had already issued SOPs to prevent its spread. The reply added that political gatherings were categorized as very high risk due to uncertain behaviour of the participants. Any decision to restrict or proceed a gathering should be based on rigorous risk assessment by the respective public health authorities and others, it added. The reply stated that it was recommended that such gatherings should not be allowed in districts where the positive test ratio was above five per cent.