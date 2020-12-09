Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday asked its Parliamentarians to submit their resignations with the leadership of their respective political parties by December 31st.

The decision of the resignations was made during the meeting of PDM headed by its Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman which was also addressed by former Prime Minister and head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chief Asif Ali Zardari through video link.

The sources within PDM said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the meeting suggested the Opposition parties to submit their resignations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and then he would submit the resignations to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

All the parties had agreed with the suggestion of Nawaz Sharif regarding the resignations, sources added.

Later on, addressing the media after the meeting JUI Chief and head of PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that all the parties presented their suggestions during the meeting, adding, that they were going to hold the Lahore Jalsa with full power and nobody can stop them from holding this gathering.

He announced that the steering committee of PDM in its today’s meeting will decide about the date and time for marching towards Islamabad and will also form the future strategy in the light of decisions taken in the PDM meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that the Opposition will never hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated that they will never give NRO to the selected Prime Minister.

While answering a question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman responded that the PTI government was breathing its last and needed a single push to get rid of it.

Earlier in the meeting Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) Chief and head of PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they had to get rid of the incumbent government at any cost and will go through every length for the purpose to send the government back to home.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the meeting presented the second strategy in case of the arrests of the leadership of PDM while marching towards Islamabad and suggested that they will block all the main roads across the country if the government dared to arrest any of the leaders of PDM.

Maulana Fazl also suggested for the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and maintained that the leadership alongwith the party workers of all the Opposition parties will surrender if any of the leaders of Opposition parties were arrested during the long march.

Meanwhile, the sources within the meeting said that the PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz during the meeting suggested that they should focus on the upcoming Jalsa going to be held in Lahore.

According to the sources, she said that their future strategy depended upon the Lahore Jalsa because it will bring a huge pressure on the government if they were able to pull a huge gathering in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz also asked the big parties including PPP and JUI to put their part in the Lahore Jalsa and help them to hold a record gathering which will help to give more tough time to the government.

The meeting of the PDM was attended by the leadership of all the Opposition parties which are in the alliance.

PML-N was represented by Vice President Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP was represented by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, JUI was represented by PDM’s Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the team of ANP included former Chief Minister-KP Haider Khan Hoti and Mina Iftikhar Hussain,. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Owais Noorani also attended the meeting on the behalf of their parties.

When contacted on the matter of en-masse resignations, a senior official of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told The Nation that the Commission will hold by-elections if the NA speaker accepted the resignations of the Opposition Parliamentarians.

The official further said that there was no clear direction in the Constitution of Pakistan on the matter of resignations and it was the legal responsibility of ECP to hold the by-election on the empty seats within 60 days.