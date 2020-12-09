Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Sialkot today (Wednesday) on the invitation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce. In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said that the PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Air Sial Airline and other development projects besides meeting the political, social and business community in Sialkot. Dr Firdous said that Sialkot was one of the economic hubs of Pakistan’s economy and generates foreign exchange valuing about $2.5 billion annually. The PTI government gave confidence to the business community and due to effective policies of the government, the economy of Pakistan is heading towards the right direction, she further said. She said that the government was working on different public welfare projects including health and education in Sialkot. Skilled development program is not only providing employment opportunities to the people of Sialkot but also ensuring skilled labour to local industry, she added. She said that different projects had been started in Sialkot to resolve the long-awaited problems of the water supply and sewerage system. She said that Shehbaz Sharif invested only in mega projects of Lahore and neglected small cities and rural areas. The PTI government believes in the equal and fair distribution of resources and ensures composite development in the province, she added. CM condoles deaths of Mufti Zarwali Khan, Khursheed Alam, Siraj Teli Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan. He extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Also, Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous calligrapher and writer Khursheed Alam Gohar Kalam. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Separately, the chief minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous trader leader Qasim Teli. He extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.