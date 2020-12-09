Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has arrived in Sialkot on one-day visit and inaugurated airline company ‘AirSial’.

According to details, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and his special assistant for information Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion.

Sources told that the premier will also inaugurate five mega projects and meet industrialists during his visit. Parliamentarians belonging to Sialkot and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members will also call on the PM.

Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of various development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program and Technology University Sambrial.

He will attend as chief guest a cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Program and also address there.