ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of prominent business personality Siraj Qasim Teli.

In their separate tweets on Tuesday, they conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that had been active in business since the inception of Pakistan, according to the KCCI.

As chairman of the Businessmen Group, he was recognised for his extraordinary leadership of the business and industrial community over the past 25 years.

He brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the KCCI, the SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work.

He was also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contribution to the national economy and public service by former president Asif Ali Zardari.