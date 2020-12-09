Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting about universal health coverage. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary and Health Secretaries.

The meeting approved in-principle phased-wise provision of health coverage to every citizen in the province besides fixing a target to extend universal health coverage to all the districts by the end of next year. The CM stated Insaf Sehat Cards will be provided to every citizen as access to health facilities is their right. Annual health insurance of Rs 7.20 lakh will be provided to every citizen so that they could enjoy the best treatment, he added.