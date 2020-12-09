Share:

LAHORE - As many as seven matches were decided on the fourth day of the 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Open Tennis Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana. In the men’s doubles, Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan defeated Imran and Tariq 6-1, 6-3, M Abid and Waqas defeated Ahmed and Shoaib 6-4, 3-6. Muzammil and Mudassair routed Saqib and Nouman 6-2, 6-2, Heera and Yusuf beat Ahmed Chaudhry and Abdaal 10-4, 4-6, 6-3. In the boys’ under-18, M Shoaib defeated Mahathir Muhammad 6-1, 6-0 while Aqib Hayat beat Hashish Kumar 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.