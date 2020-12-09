Share:

FAISALABAD - Another four patients lost battle of life against coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 272 since March this year. Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told media on Tuesday that 589 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 35 were positive. He said 231 patients had recovered, taking the total to 6,073, while the active cases had dropped to 368 in the district. He said that 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital. Dr Asif said that 88 patients, including 32 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 28 patients, including eight confirmed, patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

183 marriage halls, food outlets, shops sealed for SOPs violations

As many as 183 marriage halls/marquees, food outlets and shops were sealed while cases were registered against 16 people with imposing fine of Rs 127,000 on the charge of violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the last three days. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the district administration, during the campaign, sealed 5 marriage halls, 108 food outlets and 62 shops while 8 vehicles were also sealed for violating Corona SOPs. He said the district administration would ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at all costs and in this connection, assistant commissioners had been deputed to monitor the situation. He said the government had allowed businessmen to continue their activities and now it was their responsibility to follow SOPs. He urged the business managers to strictly follow corona SOPs and adopt ‘No Mask No Service policy’ to contain the spread of virus.

Ulema cooperation imperative for peace in society

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan on Tuesday said that although the government was making strenuous efforts for national progress and prosperity, cooperation of ulema was imperative for peace in society. He was addressing an introductory meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee (DPC) here. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Kashif Aslam and deputy commissioners of other districts, and religious scholars including Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Qari Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajammal Hussain Zaidi, Aslam Bhalli and others participated through the video-link. The commissioner said that services of ulema in maintaining peace, tolerance and religious harmony were commendable. He said that religious scholars of all sects should forge unity among their ranks so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled. He also requested ulema to promote the message of compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against corona during the Juma sermons.

5 quackery clinics sealed

The Health department in a crackdown sealed five clinics of quacks. According to official source, the teams headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Attaul Monam sealed five quacks’ clinics in Chak 202/R-B and 190/R-B in tehsil Sadar. Challans against the clinics had been sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Encroachment removed from Railways land

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari with the help of railway officials and police removed more than 20 shops from railway land at Rajbah Road.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that shopkeepers had been illegally occupying railways land by establishing shops for the last many years at Rajbah Road.