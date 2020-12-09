Share:

LAHORE - Top seeds Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan registered comfortable victories in the Pakistan International Squash Tournament 2020 for Men & Women while Waqas Mehboob recorded upset victory against his brother on Tuesday at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is organizing the international squash event, which will conclude on December 11, 2020. The matches of second round of men event and first round of women event were played on Tuesday, where top seeds recorded easy wins while only one upset was witnessed, where Waqas Mehboob shocked his brother Farhan Mehboob.

In the men’s second round matches, top seed Tayyab Aslam took 25 minutes to overwhelm his opponent Noor Zaman 3-0 as the score was 11-1, 11-9, 11-9. Second seed Asim Khan played superb squash against Zeeshan Zeb and outscored him 3-0 in 35 minutes. The score was 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. Amaad Fareed faced some resistance from Muhammad Bilal before winning the score 3-1 in 26 minutes as the score was 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2.

The upset of the day was witnessed when Waqas Mehboob played well against his brother Farhan Mehboob shocked him 3-0 in 24 minutes. Although a great fight was witnessed between the two brothers yet Waqas prevailed over ailing Farhan and won the encounter 11-8, 11-9, 11-7. Israr Ahmad outsmarted spirited Syed Ali Bukhari 3-0 in 29 minutes with a score of 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.

Former squash champion Nasir Iqbal was also in good form who overpowered another former champ Danish Atlas Khan in 23 minutes. Nasir won the match by 11-2, 12-10, 11-5. Another talented player Farhan Zaman was also in good form and he took 26 minutes to down Haris Qasim 11-7, 11-4, 11-8. M Farhan Hashmi outpaced Zahir Shah by 3-0 in 23 minutes as the score was 11-2, 11-7, 11-7.

In the women’s first round matches, top seed Amna Fayyaz faced some resistance from Zynab Khan to win the encounter 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 in 27 minutes. Second seed Moqaddas Ashraf was up against Aiman Shahbaz and she also lost one game to win the match by 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-4 in 26 minutes. Talented Faiza Zafar played well against spirited Sadia Gul and won the match 3-1 in 19 minutes as the score was 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5.

Promising Madina Zafar outclassed Noureena Shams 3-0 in just 8 minutes with a tally of 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 while Rushna Mehboob beat Nimra Aqeel 3-0 in 19 minutes, the score was 11-3, 11-6, 11-7, Saima Shaukat defeated Noor Ul Ain Ijaz in 18 minutes 11-4, 11-9, 14-12, Anum Mustafa Aziz routed Ilsa Imran 12-10 in 16 minutes, 11-6, 11-4 and Noor Ul Huda thumped Fehmina Asim 3-0 in just 12 minutes with a score of 11-3, 11-5, 11-6. The quarterfinals of both men and women events will be played today (Wednesday).