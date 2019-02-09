Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the PTI government for creating conspiracies against State Life Insurance Corporation and its employees in a bid to eventually convert it into a private asset of some ruling elements.

Taking notice of the State Life Insurance Corporation employees’ protests in the country, the PPP Chairman expressed solidarity with them and warned the Federal government to shun its nefarious designs against the Corporation established by the visionary Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1972 to provide life insurance cover to the people for the first time through an state institution. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that some economic vultures appear waiting in the wings to take over and gulp State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) through similar conspiracies hatched against Pakistan Steel and other such national assets.

PPP Chairman issued strong warning to the PTI government to desist from such ugly designs against SLIC and avert from interfering or amending its administrative or job structure to facilitate private insurance companies directly or indirectly owned by the ruling elements.

He assured the SLIC employees that PPP would raise voice for their just demands and protection of the Corporation as it was a gift of our founder Chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the people of Pakistan.