Met office informed today that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours weather, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions and Kashmir, while one or two places in Peshawar division, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours was as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Malamjabba 09, Pattan, Dir 06, Balakot, Lower Dir 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam 01, Kakul, Peshawar, Risalpur Trace, Kashmir:Garidupatta 04, Muzaffarabad 01,Punjab:Sargodha, Chakwal 01, Murree, Mangla, Kamra, Mianwali, Islamabad (A/P), Rawalpindi (Chaklala )Trace, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Skardu, Bunji Trace.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were: Astore, Kalam 12°C, Skardu, Bagrote 11°C, Malamjabba, Ziarat 06°C, Gupis, Rawalakot 05°C, Hunza, Dir, Kalat, Murree 04°C, Drosh, Dalbandin, Parachinar, Quetta, Kakul 03°C, Mirkhani, Zhob 02°C, Chitral, Gilgit and Cherat 01°C.