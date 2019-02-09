Share:

ISLAMABAD – Thanks to Hassan Mohsin’s 2 for 8, Faisalabad Region was in all sorts of bother against Karachi Region Blues in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II 2018-19, played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Friday. Faisalabad Region made 52 for the loss of 4 wickets in 22 overs at the lcose of play on the third day, Abu Bakar Khan was unbeaten at 31, Hasan Mohsin took 2 for 8, Faisalabad still required 175 runs to level the score with 6 wickets in hand, earlier, Karachi Blues was bowled out for 227 in 56.3 overs, Saud Shakeel top scored with 83 with the help of 13 boundaries, Hasan Mohsin made 37 and Akbar-ur-Rehman contributed 27, Waqas Maqsood ripped through Karachi batting claiming 5 for 71, while test discarded Ehsan Adil also chipped in with 4 for 4-60, Umpires: Ghaffar Kazmi and Qaiser Waheed, Referee: Bilal Khilji, Scorer: Tahir Sohaib.