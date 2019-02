Share:

QUETTA:- Four members of a family died and two others fell unconscious due to gas leakage in their house in Quetta on Friday. The incident took place in Quetta’s Pashtunabad area, where a father along with his three children died due to the gas leakage. Mother and a child fell unconscious. After being informed about the mishap, rescues teams reached the spot and moved them to a nearby hospital.–INP