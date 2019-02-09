Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued a written order of the hearing of the bail plea filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

The written order is signed by Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiani of the high court.

The court has allowed to make the report of the jail superintendent of Kot Lakhpat part of the record.

The order stated that a copy of Nawaz’s medical report had been provided to the deposed PM’s counsel and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “A representative of Kot Lakhpat Jail said various medical boards were constituted on the recommendation of the Home Department, Government of Punjab,” the order read.

It said the Home Department was not a respondent in the case, but the court had decided to issue a notice to the Home Department for their representation in the matter.

IHC on Wednesday had adjourned the deposed prime minister’s bail plea hearing on medical grounds until Feb 12.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s medical report was presented before the court. His counsel Khawaja Haris had informed the court that four medical reports of his client had been submitted.

The court had inquired on whose order was the medical board constituted and why.

Sharif’s counsel had pleaded that since his incarcerated client was suffering from cardiovascular and kidney diseases, he should be released on bail for medical treatment.