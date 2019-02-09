Share:

MIRPURKHAS - MNA Syed Ali Nawaz Shah is holding a public meeting in Gama Stadium Mirpurkhas today to apprise the masses about his development schemes for his constituency.

In this connection, all arrangements have been finalised at Gama Stadium. Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan is expected to participate in the meeting.

Talking to media persons, MNA Syed Ali Nawaz Shah said that he had been prepared the development package for his constituency and in this connection he had consulted with area people including notables and citizens of Mirpurkhas.

He further said that he had left PPP due to occupy the PPP by Zardari league after assassination of Shaheed Benazeer Bhutto. He lamented that Zardari league had devastated the Sindh economics by destroying the agriculture sector and still oppress tenure of Zardari league continued to damage the masses of Sindh.

He said that he would defence his voters and added that he will announce his development package for the masses in the public meeting. He further said that federal government was supporting him and federal project would also be launched here to facilitate the masses on grass root level.

He asked the masses to participate in the public meeting in large quantity to make successful to it.

WATER SUPPLY RESTORED AT NARA CANAL

Water supply in Nara Canal has been restored following one month closure for annual desilting and repairs. Report said that chief engineer Sukkur barrage had announced to close Nara canal from Jan 6 for desilting and repair purpose while report added that director Nara canal Mansoor Memon with the help of his engineers and staff completed his project to reconstruct 1143 direct outlets with RCC standard of canals and channels to reduce the water theft and saving the wastage of water to ensure availability of water in tail end areas.

It may be recalled that above direct outlets had caused of massive water stealing by their tempered modules. However after reconstruction of the above direct outlets now hope that water will be supplied till tail end areas of Nara canal command area.

Now, water supply has been released in head of Nara canal and water has also been reached in all the canals and distributaries as result on priority basis dry water reservoirs of water supply schemes were being filled with water and growers were also supplying the irrigation water to their cultivated wheat and other crops to get bumper crop.