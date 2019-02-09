Share:

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed will inaugurate E-Commerce initiative at Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Director General Pakistan Post Dr. Naseer Ahmed said Pakistan Post has the capacity to deliver to online vendors for their cash on delivery products with proof of delivery and prompt reconciliation of their payments.

He said many international web portal operators have shown their interest to enter into Pakistan market with Pakistan Post as their delivery partner.