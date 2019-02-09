Share:

ISLAMABAD - Noman Butt elected as President of Regional Cricket Association Sialkot, as the opponents, sensing their defeat didn’t turn up in the elections conducted on Friday.

While talking exclusively to The Nation soon after the elections were held, Noman Butt said, “I had 8 voters present out of 15 possible votes, but my opponents Imran Raffiq Toni and others didn’t turn up as they had the fear of losing, rather than coming and becoming the part of election process, they took stay order from a court and tried to sabotage election process, but my counsel Shaighan Ijaz get the stay orders vacated from Civil Judge Lahore, Adeel Anwar court, now I am the elected President member PCB governing board as well, and Naeem Khan is the new secretary of the Region, PCB had issued both notifications is this regard.”

He further said, “I am thankful to all those who supported me and my panel and now elections process is over, my focus is back on ensuring Sialkot Region back in the Quiad-e-Azam Trophy very next year, as Sialkot is blessed with immense amount of talent and I know we are more than capable of not only playing in country’s premier tournament, but also winning the Quaid Trophy as well, I had made plans, which will be implemented according to Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani’s vision, he is highly optimistic about Pakistan cricket and had vast experience of being the President of ICC, we as a team of Chairman want to contribute as much as we could in the best interest of cricket and above all country.”

He further said, “New policies being introduced by PCB Chairman will defiantly benefit the youth of the country and provide hem new opportunities to showcase their talent and get chances to represent Pakistan at international stage, I will very soon meet with Chairman and discuss about the future plans, will share my ideas and will listen to Mani, what he wants his team to do for the betterment of cricket and domestic structure, one thing is crystal clear, Chairman had taken the right decision of announcing Sarfraz Ahmed to lead the Pakistan cricket team in all three formats, everybody is aware of the contributions of Sarfraz Ahmed as national team leader, he always led from the front and one of two bad results or performances are by no means the criteria of replacing the captain when world cup is round the corner, Sarfraz and others are playing cricket together for last three years and they all are gelled well, as a unit, I am quite sure, Pakistan team will perform to the best of their abilities not only in the coming England, Australia One Day series, but also in the World Cup, as Pakistan had won the Champions Trophy in England and they know the conditions very well.”

He further said, “In my last tenure I always tried merit prevail and never ever tried to interfere in team selection and other affairs, which were not in my domain, I always want the youngster of my region to get best cricket at best venues and through their matchless performances first they lift Sialkot Region, just like we were the national champions for number of years and then, it is my utmost wish and will do whatever I can to ensure our region provide national team players on regular basis, just like we use to provide in past, as this area is blessed with youngsters, who are cricket-lovers, I will try to ensure more cricket grounds for the players of my region, as without working on new grounds and one international standard stadium, we can’t produce quality players, I had identified few places, where we with the help of PCB, Punjab and federal government and with the help of my friends can construct state of the art cricket grounds, while Gujranawala also deserve a cricket stadium, as cricket is very much popular in the city, youth are naturally well-built and want to serve Pakistan cricket, it is only a matter of time before this region will be amongst the top regions of the country and play the role of nursery to provide fresh talent to national team, Noman Butt concluded.”

While sharing his views Islamabad Region Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh congratulated Noman Butt and all the elected body of Sialkot Region and hoped like past Noman Butt and his team will play positive role for the development of not only regional cricket, but also national cricket as well.