LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that overseas Pakistanis are true ambassadors of Pakistan and they play a significant role in boosting the national economy.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leadership is committed to solving problems of the overseas Pakistanis,” the foreign minister said at a dinner hosted in his honour in London by a renowned businessman and representative of the Pakistani community.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Waseem Akhtar, Senator Waseem Shehzad, MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas and OPC member Kamran Bashir were also present.