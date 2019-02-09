Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to parties on Friday for submission of replies over petition filed against bail orders of former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar who was prime accused in extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The high court held hearing of the petition filed by Naqeebullah’s father challenging release of former police officer Rao Anwar.

Investigation Officer SSP Dr Rizwan submitted a report in the high court. Rizwan apprised the SHC judge that raids were being conducted to arrest proclaimed offenders.

Later, the SHC issued notices to all parties to submit their response till next hearing. The hearing was adjourned by the court till February 28.

Earlier on January 30, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to initiate process for declaring remaining accused at large as proclaimed offenders in Naqeebullah Mehsud extra-judicial killing case.

An investigation team had already presented report before the ATC on January 24 declaring slain Naqeebullah Mehsud and other three as innocent and termed the shootout as ‘extra-judicial killings’.

Former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Qamar and other accused were present in the hearing.

As the hearing went underway, Investigation Officer Dr Rizwan apprised the court that raids were being conducted at residences but the accused persons were went into hiding following fear of arrests. He said that the persons were being traced via their mobiles sims. Amanullah Marwat, Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib alias Shooter, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz were among the accused in the extrajudicial killing case.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Welfare Dr Rizwan pleaded ATC to declared all fleeing accused as proclaimed offenders that was accepted by the court. ATC judge directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Pakistan Railways to submit report regarding fleeing suspects.