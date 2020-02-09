Share:

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: - Police here on Saturday conducted raids and rounded up eleven gutka and mainpuri sellers, including three women in a crackdown launched here the other day against manufacturers of injurious substances on the strict instructions of SSP Abid Ali Baloch.

SSP Baloch said that the raids were being carried out across the district, and so far more than hundred fresh cases had been registered, most of which in Bulri Shah Karim, Janhan Soomro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Ghulam Hyder, under Section 337-J (causing hurt by mean of a poison) of the PPC, which lays down 10-year imprisonment.

He said it was a non-bailable offence and, if proved, could lead to 10-year imprisonment.

TMK SHO Mehmood Khan said the raids were conducted at Amoo Veeserio, Mulakatiar, which resulted in the arrests of eleven people, including three women namely; Sharimati Anita, Sharmati Lashmi and Sharmati Anee, while the others were Roshan, Rajoo, Kanoo, Arbab, Taj Muhammad, Mallah, Faisal Qambrani, from whom around 7,000 packets of gutka and mainpuri and a cash amount of Rs3,000 were recovered.

Child killed in road mishap

A five-year-old child was killed while fourteen others were injured when a Suzuki pickup turned turtle on Mulkatiar Road on Saturday.

The police officials said the Suzuki pickup was on its way from Karachi to Tando Muhammad Khan when it met with the accident in the Mulakatiar area after one of its tyres was burst.

“The deceased and the injured belong to same Baghri minority community,” officials said, adding that the injured were taken to District Headquarter Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan. The family was returning to Tando Muhammad Khan after attending the final rites of their relative in Karachi.

The name of the deceased child was Babloo, whereas those injured were Shok, Khan, Manthono, Santosh, Hari Chand, Sonam, Ashok, Sarwat and Jhangli.