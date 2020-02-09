Share:

LOS ANGELES (Agencies): Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian, was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 91. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Bean’s Friday night death, saying it was being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatality. The coroner’s office provided the location where Bean was found, which matched reports from local news outlets. A man was walking in the Venice neighborhood when he was clipped by a vehicle and fell, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling initially told local stations. A second driver then struck him in what police say was the fatal collision. Both drivers remained on the scene. Police were investigating and didn’t identify the pedestrian to local outlets, which named Bean based on eyewitness accounts. Bean enlivened such TV game shows as “To Tell the Truth” and played a crotchety merchant on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

Relic cast bonded over their love of ‘Scream 3’

Los Angeles (CM): The cast of ‘Relic’ bonded over their love of ‘Scream 3’. The new horror flick stars Emily Mortimer - who played the role of Angelina Tyler in the 2000 slasher flick - and her performance left a lasting impression on her co-stars. In a cast interview with Collider, Bella Heathcote - who plays Sam, the daughter of Emily’s character in ‘Relic’ - admits that the ‘Scream’ franchise introduced her to the genre. She said: ‘’Those were like the first horror films I ever watched and loved. I used to love being terrified but got wimpy as I got older.’’ Emily, 48, has nothing but happy memories of making ‘Scream 3’ and she can recall ‘’crying with laughter’’ on set with director Wes Craven. She shared: ‘’I loved making that film. Wes Craven was such a gentleman. I’d just moved to LA with my boyfriend, who would become my husband, when I got that part. ‘’I used to be crying with laughter every day when I finished filming. This was a very different experience though.’’ ‘Relic’ tells the story of elderly woman Edna - played by 77-year-old Robyn Nevin - who is living with dementia.