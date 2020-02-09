Share:

LAHORE - The 4th Alam Al Khayal Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2020 reached the semifinals stage as pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals of different age categories were decided here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Saturday.

In U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Harris Bajwa beat Afaf Suleman 4-2, 4-2, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Eesa Zohaib 4-0, 4-0, Omer Jawad beat Romail Shahid 4-1, 4-1, Talha Tarar beat Inam Bari 4-2, 4-2 and Ismail Aftab beat Rizwan Shah Khan 4-0, 4-0.

In U-12 quarterfinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-0, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ali Zain 5-3, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Umer Jawad 4-2, 2-4, 10-7 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1.

In U-14 quarterfinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-0, Ahmad Nael beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-1, Bilal Asim beat Shahzaib Zahid 6-3, 6-0 and Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Waleed Javed 6-1, 7-5.

In U-12 doubles quarterfinals, Husnain Ali Rizwan /Ahtesham Humayun beat Soha Ali/Reyyan Shah Khan 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Talha Tarar /Abdullah Sajjad 4-0, 4-1, Ameer Mazari/Abu Bakar Talha beat Eesa Bilal/Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 4-2 and Ali Zain/Haniya Minhas beat Ismail Aftab/Omer Jawad 4-1, 4-1.

In U-14 doubles, Saeed Suleman/Moavia Butt beat Waleed Javed/Shehryar Anees 4-2, 4-1, and Asad Zaman/Arman Kamran beat Muneeb Majeed/Abu Bakar Khalil 4-1, 4-1.

In girls U-12 quarterfinals, Jannat Khalil beat Afaf Suleman 4-2, 1-4, 10-6 and Soha Ali beat Maya Lone 4-0, 4-2.

In boys U-16 quarterfinals, Farman Shakeel beat Ibrahim Anjum 6-0, 6-0, Hamza Jawad beat Harris Wahla 6-2, 6-0, Bilal Asim beat Fakhar Zaman 6-2, 6-2. Today (Sunday), the semifinals of all categories will be played.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik, who is also tournament director, said that the 4th Alam Al Khayal Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 is in full swing here at the Punjab Tennis Academy.

Malik said that the management team of Alam Al Khayal foundation also visited the Punjab Tennis Academy to witness the matches and preparations and highly lauded the arrangements and passion and skills of the young tennis players.

They said that with such passion and sincere efforts of PLTA management, the future of Pakistan tennis seems quite bright.