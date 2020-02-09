Share:

The Benazir income support programme that was started in 2008. In order to support disabled persons and poor those who are not capable to work as well. But unlucky, the news lcudN of BISP took action to remove 820,000 people from rolls of its benefits. If nearly 820,000 peoples name would be removed from this company list approximately 11 billion remain save in each year for the government of Pakistan but the woman who are taking this and too happy with this but now when they lissen this then may many become out of order since such poor woman who just wait for this as they don’t have any way to hearn money. So, it must seen by the government that who need it and for who this is made.

SAKIM MURAD,

Oxford.